Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) announces expansion in its capital equipment manufacturing capabilities.

This increased capacity is anticipated to increase production of its Precision Flow systems by up to 20X above pre-COVID-19 levels.

At maximum capacity, the increased production could create up to an additional 350 jobs at its New Hampshire facility.

This scaling up is in response to a potential increase in demand for the company’s Precision Flow Hi-VNI system, an advanced high-flow nasal cannula system used to treat the respiratory distress experienced by COVID-19 patients.