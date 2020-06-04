As suppliers face a cash squeeze in Europe, governments have turned to three veterans of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to defend the industry from a devastating collapse in demand, writes Peggy Hollinger in the FT.

Each has been chosen to lead a national task force: Tom Williams, former COO of Airbus commercial, for the U.K.; Didier Evrard, ex-head of aircraft programs, for France; and Bernhard Gerwert, prior CEO of Airbus Defense, for Germany.

The goal is to bring together each country's big aerospace manufacturers to plan for the survival of their shared domestic suppliers.