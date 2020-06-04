VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announces new data on its proprietary anti-MOSPD2 antibodies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The results are being virtually presented at EULAR.

The antibodies demonstrated the ability to inhibit monocyte (immune cells that play a key role in the progression of inflammatory disorders) migration by up to 90% in a mouse model.

Mice engineered with the MOSPD2 gene knocked out did not develop disease in an RA model.

Treatment with anti-MOSPD2 mAbs significantly inhibited arthritis progression in an arthritis model, reduced disease severity by more than 50% and blocked further progression.

Anti-MOSPD2 showed higher activity than tumor necrosis factor alpha inhibitor (anti-TNF-apha) therapy in the advanced phase of disease.

Lead program VB-601 should enter the clinic in 2021.