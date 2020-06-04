In response to the pandemic-related downward revision to inflation over the European Central Bank's projection horizon, the ECB is boosting its pandemic emergency purchase program by €600B ($676B) to €1.35B and extending the PEPP to at least the end of June 2021.

The euro rises 0.3% vs. the U.S. dollar.

ECB says the PEPP expansion "will further ease the general monetary policy stance, supporting funding conditions in the real economy, especially for businesses and households."

The maturing principal payments from securities purchased under the PEPP will be reinvested until at least the end of 2022.

Net purchases under the asset purchase program will continue at a monthly pace of €20B, together with the purchases under the additional €120B temporary envelope until the end of the year.

The Governing Council keeps the interest rate on main refinancing operations at 0.00%. Interest rates on marginal lending facility stays at 0.25% and deposit facility stays at -0.50%.

The council says it's ready to make adjustments to ensure that "inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."

Reinvestments of the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP will continue, in full, for an extended period of time past the date when the Governing Council starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

