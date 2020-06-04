Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks the selling pressure on Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) this morning is a knee-jerk reaction related to lofty expectations into a print with a softer guide disappointing investors.

Ives notes the company and its investors have been through a hurricane-like storm over the past year as Cloudera has tried to successfully integrate the Hortonworks deal, while navigating a choppy Hadoop market. Still, he is encouraged to see another strong print in an unprecedented environment as it appears the cross-selling and product strategy are driving stronger ARR growth in the field.

"CLDR is starting to turn the corner in our opinion and capitalize on its scale and scope in this complex market arena of Hadoop while hand holding customers/partners accordingly on the new product roadmap. Most importantly, with the launch of its CDP platform CLDR now can attack the hybrid cloud opportunity which we believe could be a potential game changer for the company looking out over the next 12 to 18 months on the other side of the dark valley and is highly depending on strong execution," updates Ives.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudera and hikes its price target to $14 from $12 with confidence in the long-term story.

Shares of Cloudera are down 12.10% premarket to $10.90.

Previously: Cloudera -7.8% after Q1 beat, light revenue guidance (June 3)