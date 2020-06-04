Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) +2.7% pre-market after unveiling a realignment of its airline and agency-focused businesses, which will include cutting 800 jobs.

The staff reductions are in addition to previously announced cuts of 400 jobs through voluntary severance and early retirement programs; the company had 9,250 employees at year-end 2019.

Sabre expects to incur $65M-$85M in restructuring and related charges during FY 2020 in connection with employee terminations.

The company anticipates $275M in cost savings for 2020, and still estimates monthly cash burn rate in a zero bookings environment at $80M.