Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) says its efforts to streamline and prioritize cash have resulted in a 75% reduction in the cash burn rate from the peak of the COVID-19 impact to the end of May.

At the same time, same-store sales have improved in eight of the last nine weeks, progressing from a decline of 68% to a decline in the mid-20% range.

Potbelly says ongoing cash burn will be highly dependent on the continuing trajectory of same-store sales and the resumption of lease payments made at the vast majority of stores.

PBPB -2.19% after hours to $2.23.

