SpaceX (SPACE) successfully launched a new batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit last night, bringing the total to 480 and topping off the mission by landing the rocket booster at sea.

It's the second launch in five days for the company, which sent NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule.

The FCC has granted SpaceX permission to fly 12,000 satellites and perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually. To put that into perspective, only about 2,000 artificial satellites currently orbit Earth.