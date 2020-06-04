Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) estimates its NAV per share of common stock is $2.87-$2.97 as of May 31, 2020.

That's 13%-16% lower than its stock price of $3.40 at the time.

Of course, the statement includes the usual disclaimer that NAV per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 may differ materially from the estimate, which is for May 31.

And further effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition, and the financial condition of its portfolio investments.