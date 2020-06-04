Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) +184% on entering into a development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to further the development of robotic assisted surgical technologies, as well as a separate license agreement with Medtronic in respect of certain intellectual property of Titan.

Titan will receive a series of payments totaling up to $31M for Medtronic’s license to such technologies, as technology milestones are completed and verified.

One of the milestones of the agreement is for Titan to raise an additional $18M of capital within four months of the development start date, which is expected to occur in June 2020.

To support development, Titan has received a senior secured loan of $1.5M from Medtronic, which will increase by an amount equal to certain legal, transaction and intellectual property-related expenses.

Under the terms of the separate license agreement, Medtronic has licensed certain robotic assisted surgical technologies from Titan for an upfront payment of $10M.

Source: Press Release