Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) agrees to sell certain properties in Permian Basin in two separate deals totaling $155M.

One of the sales involves mineral and royalty interests in Midland County, Tex., to an unnamed buyer for $55M; the other includes a 57% interest across parts of the company's Delaware Basin position and a 32% interest across parts of its Midland Basin holdings to Pegasus Resources for $100M.

The company says the asset sales will accelerate its debt reduction goals, raising the possibility of increasing distribution levels after the transactions close in July.