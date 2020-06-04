Schwab gets DOJ approval for Ameritrade deal - CNBC
Jun. 04, 2020 8:21 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) pending acquisition of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) gets antitrust clearance from the Department of Justice, CNBC's David Faber reports, citing unnamed sources.
- Schwab gains 1.2% and AMTD rises 1.5% in premarket trading.
- Update at 8:50 AM: Schwab confirms that the antitrust division of the DOJ closed its investigation into the proposed deal.
- The acquisition is still subject to some other regulatory approvals and the approvals of the stockholders of both Schwab and TD Ameritrade.
