Schwab gets DOJ approval for Ameritrade deal - CNBC

  • Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) pending acquisition of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) gets antitrust clearance from the Department of Justice, CNBC's David Faber reports, citing unnamed sources.
  • Schwab gains 1.2% and AMTD rises 1.5% in premarket trading.
  • Update at 8:50 AM: Schwab confirms that the antitrust division of the DOJ closed its investigation into the proposed deal.
  • The acquisition is still subject to some other regulatory approvals and the approvals of the stockholders of both Schwab and TD Ameritrade.
  • Previously: Charles Schwab to buy investment manager of FI separately managed accounts (Feb. 24)
