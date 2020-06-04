"Aircraft lessors are facing roughly two years of lower rental rates due to the collapse in air travel," according to SMBC Aviation CEO Peter Barrett.

"It will be a tough couple of years for customers and the leasing market... We will have to manage the portfolio, but we see opportunities for businesses like ours to support a recovering industry."

These could include increasing market share by buying aircraft from airlines seeking to raise cash through the sale and leasebacks of their jets.

