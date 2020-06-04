Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported 105% growth in subscription revenue along with total revenue and profitability, exceeded guidance ranges in FQ3 (ended April 30).

License and subscription revenue +22% to $93.2M; Services revenue -17% to $54.3M and Maintenance revenue remained relatively flat at $20.7M.

ARR was $483M vs. $460M as of July 31, 2019.

The company ended the quarter with $1.3B in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Priscilla Hung, COO since June 2017 has been promoted to President, COO.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue: $204.9M - $212.9M; License and subscription revenue: $138.4M - $146.4M; Maintenance revenue: $20.2M - $21.2M; Services revenue: $42.7M - $48.7M; Operating income: $4.2M - $12.2M; Non-GAAP operating income: $36.7M - $44.7M; Net loss: -$5.6M - -$2.6M; Non-GAAP net income: $33.8M - $40.3M; Diluted EPS: -$0.07 - -$0.03; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.41 - $0.49.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenue: $703.5M - $711.5M; License and subscription revenue: $419M - $427M; Maintenance revenue: $83M - $84M; Services revenue: $198M - $204M; Operating loss: -$64.8M - $56.8M; Non-GAAP operating income: $65M - $73M; Net loss: -$70.9M - -$63.2M; Non-GAAP net income: $70M - $76.7M; Diluted EPS: -$0.86 - -$0.76; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.84 - $0.92.

ARR growth on a constant currency basis is now expected to be between 9% - 11% in FY2020 compared to previous range of 11% - 12%.

GWRE +6.2% premarket.

Previously: Guidewire Software EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (June 3)