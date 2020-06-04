The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is one of only a handful of ETFs that has grown to $1B in assets under management, despite the devastating impact of the pandemic on travel demand.
Positive updates from airlines on booking and flight schedule trends (including American today) continue to lift sentiment from the industry bottom seen in March and April.
Also of note is the appeal of airlines to younger investors. While Warren Buffett dramatically sold airline stocks in bulk, the sector has continued to be a favorite of bottom-dipping millennials on Robin Hood. It's too early to take a victory lap, but the chart below shows the younger crowd has done all right so far by fading the Oracle.
The airline sector is setting up for another good day today. Premarket: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +6.85%, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +4.57%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +5.33%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +5.44% JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +7.99%, Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +4.37%, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) +4.42%, Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) +0.75%, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +13.55%, Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) +9.39%, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) +4.85%.