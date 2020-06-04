The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is one of only a handful of ETFs that has grown to $1B in assets under management, despite the devastating impact of the pandemic on travel demand.

Positive updates from airlines on booking and flight schedule trends (including American today) continue to lift sentiment from the industry bottom seen in March and April.

Also of note is the appeal of airlines to younger investors. While Warren Buffett dramatically sold airline stocks in bulk, the sector has continued to be a favorite of bottom-dipping millennials on Robin Hood. It's too early to take a victory lap, but the chart below shows the younger crowd has done all right so far by fading the Oracle.