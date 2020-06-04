FDA OKs use of Aldeyra Therapeutics' RASP in dry eye disease
Jun. 04, 2020
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) reaches an agreement with the FDA for the use of RASP (reactive aldehyde species) as an objective sign for the treatment of dry eye disease.
- RASP are pre-cytokine pro-inflammatory mediators that are elevated in the tears of patients with dry eye disease, and correlate with dry eye disease symptoms and signs.
- RASP inhibitor, reproxalap, when administered topically to the eye has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, and other forms of ocular inflammation across numerous Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials.
- Further updates on development plans and remaining NDA requirements for reproxalap in dry eye disease will be provided in July 2020.
- Shares are up 9% premarket.