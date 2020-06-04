Thinly traded micro cap Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) jumps 57% premarket on increased volume on the heels of updated data from the first part of a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, MISSION, evaluating candidate KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with and without nephritis (kidney inflammation).

Improvements were observed across seven measures of diseases activity. Both patients with lupus nephritis experienced more than a 50% reduction in proteinuria (protein in the urine - a biomarker of disease severity).

The safety and tolerability profile was favorable. The most common treatment-related adverse events were transient injection site reactions.

KZR-616 is a immunoproteasome inhibitor that the company says delivers a broad anti-inflammatory response and has shown potential efficacy in reducing the severity of certain autoimmune diseases (e.g., lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, IBD, MS, type 1 diabetes) in animal models.