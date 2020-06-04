Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) will terminate its master lease with Sears at 12 stores of the 17 remaining Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and Kmart stores in its wholly owned portfolio.

In return for the amendment, SRG will get a termination payment of $5.3M payable upon completion of going-out-of-business sales or Sept. 30, 2020, whichever is earlier.

Seritage will also allow Sears to defer 100% of base rent at five stores for six months (through September 2020) with the deferred rent payable over 12 months beginning October 2020.

Seritage has collected April rental income representing 65% of contractual amounts and agreed to defer an additional 6% from tenants other than Sears.

Has collected May rental income representing 52% of contractual amounts and agreed to defer an additional 6% from tenants other than Sears.

As of June 3, 2020, SRG completed the sale of 10 assets representing $105M of gross proceeds year to date, including six assets for gross proceeds of $45M during Q2.