The ECB roughly one hour ago announced a near-doubling in the size of its QE program to €1.35T, and extended it to June 2021.

The announcement for a few minutes sent European shares and U.S. stock index futures higher, but unlimited central bank stimulus is pretty much a given at this point. The Stoxx 600 has returned to its previous level, down 0.4% ; U.S. futures have retraced as well, the S&P 500 down 0.3% .

