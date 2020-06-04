Oppenheimer upgrades Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) to an Outperform rating from Perform after seeing key initiatives from management start to pay off.

"Longer-term, we now believe a strengthening e-commerce business including commentary that suggests that SBH is attracting new customers, benefit from management’s initiatives that started to drive improved results pre-Coronavirus pandemic, new categories such as PPE, a more optimized retail network, and a faster debt paydown should drive a stronger sales and earnings recovery," updates analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"We also believe the defensive elements of its product offerings could attract money flows especially should a prolonged recession take hold in the US," he adds.

Oppenheimer assigns a price target of $19 to SBH.