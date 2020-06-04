Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) announces further progress on its COVID-19 vaccine program.

The company has achieved stable co-expression of gp96/nCoV-S protein, as measured by both immunofluorescence and ELISA, in its clinically validated human cell line, enabling selection of the COVID-19 vaccine. These steps are necessary precursors to completion of company's vaccine in preparation for its manufacture and use in clinical trials.

Heat Bio is on track to complete design and development of the COVID-19 vaccine in July, and expects its gp96/nCoV-2 expressing cell line to be available for clinical-grade manufacturing with partner, Waisman Biomanufacturing, in early August.