Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) reports comparable store sales declined 27.6% in FQ1.

Sales decreased 27% in the quarter due to temporary store closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin rate squeezed 1050 bps to 27.7%.

The company expects FY2020 after-tax, primarily non-cash, cost of the closure to be in the range of $46M to $52M, expects to generate positive cash flow in 2H20 and believes it has sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future.

Substantially all 1,273 Michaels stores will be open by the end of June 2020.

MIK -11.57% premarket.

