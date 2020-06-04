JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +10.6% pre-market after the U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed a trade judge's findings that the company's products do not infringe Hanwha Q Cells' patent for a way to make solar cells.

The ITC agreed with the earlier finding that Hanwha's patent was limited to a two-layer structure.

Hanwha Q Cells filed a patent infringement complaint last year, claiming solar companies are importing products into the U.S. that use its technology without permission and was seeking an order blocking imports of the rival products.