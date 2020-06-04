Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announces $2.5B of financial assistance to providers and members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Key points:

One-month premium credit of 10 - 15% to members enrolled in select individual plans and fully insured employer customers. Individuals in stand-alone and group dental plans will receive 50% credit.

Cost share waivers extended for COVID-19 treatment.

Extended access to coverage and cost shares waivers for virtual care.

Funding support to care providers who treat the most vulnerable patients, including telehealth and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Dental providers will receive $10 per patient visit from June 15 - August 31 to help with the cost of PPE.

Funding of $250K - 2M to a range of relief organizations and charities.