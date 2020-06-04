Oppenheimer pushes up Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to the very top of its food retailing list to sit alongside Dollar General.

"Robust momentum in the food categories continued with strengthening trends particularly in the hardlines category. Given the recent EPS miss out of the way, we now see a brighter shorter and longer-term outlook for COST shares," updates the firm.

Looking further ahead, more market share gains and a special dividend out of Costco are seen as possibilities.

Shares of Costco are up 1.03% premarket to $309.80.

Previously: Costco beats May comparable sales expectations (June 3)