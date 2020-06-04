CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has won a single-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth $1.5B to provide transport and cybersecurity services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), with a base period of five years plus five 1-year award term periods.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This record award demonstrates CACI is delivering on its strategy to win larger, more enduring contracts. It also represents our steadfast commitment to protecting and defending our nation’s networks so the NGA can deliver mission-critical geospatial intelligence to the warfighter around the globe.”