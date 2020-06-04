MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) will launch an online continuing education ("CE") course, titled, "Small Animal Sarcopenia: A Neglected Syndrome of Importance to Cats and Dogs" for veterinarians and veterinary technicians on June 10 and 11 at both 12 pm EDT and 3 pm EDT.

The course has been approved by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards for inclusion in its Registry of Approved Continuing Education ("RACE") programs.

The CE course will also include a comprehensive discussion on pharmaceutical and nutrition clinical trials in veterinary medicine that focuses on addressing muscle loss.