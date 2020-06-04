DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) says it's partnering with Bay Mills Resort & Casino to enter into a new market access deal to bring its mobile sportsbook to sports fans across the state of Michigan.

In a DraftKings-led consumer study of Michiganders who expressed interest in online sports betting, over a third had already actively placed a legal bet via mobile by traveling either to another state or internationally where permitted.

The DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app is currently available in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

While shares of DraftKings have cooled off a bit today in early trading, it's been a sizzling run for the sports betting provider since its public debut arrived just as major sports shut down. The chart below shows how DKNG has stacked up to MGM Resorts during the pandemic.

DKNG -2.76% premarket to $39.05.

Source: Press Release