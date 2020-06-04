Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) says it will cut its salaried workforce by 20%, citing business challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carpenter expects to generate $30M-$35M of annual cost savings and to record a $10M pre-tax charge in Q4 due to the job cuts; the company had 5,100 employees at the fiscal year ended June 30.

Targeting $60M-$70M in annual cost savings, Carpenter also will exit its Amega West oil and gas business, idle powder facilities in Rhode Island and West Virginia, implement a global hiring freeze and defer annual merit increases for most salaried employees.

The company also is withdrawing its financial guidance for the current quarter, citing the effects of the pandemic.