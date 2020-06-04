AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces positive long-term results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, SELECT-COMPARE and SELECT-MONOTHERAPY, evaluating Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. The data were presented at EULAR.

Patients in the first study who received daily doses of 15 mg of upadacitinib with methotrexate continued to experience improved signs and symptoms of RA at week 72.

Patients in the second trial who received 15 mg of upadacitinib alone each day maintained their improved responses at week 84.

96-week data from another late-stage study, SELECT-EARLY, showed that upadacitinib was effective in inhibiting structural joint damage as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

No new safety signals were observed.

The FDA approved the JAK inhibitor for RA in August 2019. It was approved in Europe in December 2019.