U.S.'s return to full employment likely will take years, Moody's says

Moody's Analytics' Mark Zandi suggests it will take until mid-decade for the U.S. economy to return to full employment, according to the firm's base case outlined in a new paper, Handicapping the Paths for the Pandemic Economy.

"Quickly reopening economies will boost growth by unleashing pent-up demand, but will also raise the specter of a re-intensification of COVID-19 and another economic downdraft, which could lead to a worldwide depression," he said.

Baseline economic forecast sees real global GDP falling by 4.5% this year due to the pandemic; that's still an improvement from the expected global real GDP decline of at least 10% from peak to trough (Q4 2019 to Q2 2020).

"Given the unprecedented uncertainty around the path of the virus and the policy response, we maintain several alternative scenarios that cover a range of possible outcomes to help users assess the impact on their businesses and portfolios," Zandi said.

Moody's expects that by the end of June, European and North American businesses will be operating as close to capacity as they can while the virus still remains a threat.