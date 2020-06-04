LiveXLive Media (OTC:LIVX) +43.3% in pre-market after the company releases a new unified audio-video Smart TV app experience on Samsung TV, Apple TV and Roku, with Amazon Fire soon to follow.

With ~90M monthly active users, LiveXLive's new Smart TV app enables audio advertising as well as brand integration and sponsorship

LiveXLive's OTT channels have also seen an 8% lift in viewership.

"Our audience has been clamoring for this functionality and few in the market deliver a truly unified experience like this," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "This is an opportunity for us to create dominance in this arena and as Smart TV ad delivery for audio and video formats improves, we'll be well-positioned to capitalize on that inventory opportunity long term."