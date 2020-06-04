Liquid Media down 20% premarket on $4M registered direct offering
Jun. 04, 2020 9:15 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)YVRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) to sell several institutional and accredited investors 2,666,668 common shares, at $1.50/share, in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of ~$4M.
- The company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,333,334 of common shares for $1.88/share exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.
- Closing date is June 8, 2020.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes, expanding existing businesses or acquiring or investing in businesses, debt reduction or debt refinancing, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
- YVR -20.21% premarket.