Citing stabilizing market conditions, Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) elects to re-engage in its lending activities.

Will focus on segments of the market that have demonstrated adequate and stable capital markets distribution exits, initially expected to be GSE and FHA/VA lending.

IMH is currently evaluating the Non-Agency jumbo and NonQM products, and will continue to monitor them as facts and circumstances evolve, particularly relating to the reemergence of NonQM.

For the quarter ended March 31, preliminary core net loss per share was $2.62.

IMH notes that it reduced its debt-to-equity leverage ratio in its wholly-owned licensed origination subsidiary to 0.5:1 at May 31, 2020 from 4.4:1 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Created Copperfield Capital to assist with managing loans held for sale and other activities; it will will provide origination and servicing solutions focusing on loss mitigation strategies, including loan modifications and restructurings to assist borrowers in these challenging times.

Previously: Impac Mortgage puts lending activity on pause for two weeks (March 30)