Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL -12.1% ) on Q3 EPS miss of $0.33, amid COVID-19 pandemic causing order delays.

Q3 net sales down 20.7% Y/Y to $135.1M as commercial solutions segment reported 12.6% drop in sales. Net sales to U.S.-based customers were 75.7% of total sales. With business travel restrictions, the company's satellite ground station technology product line which requires in-person meetings for new business and finalizing sales orders were impacted significantly.

Bookings were $137.5M with book-to-bill ratio of 1.02. Order backlog as of April 30, 2020 was $640.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5M or 9.2% of consolidated net sales.

As part of cost-saving measures, global headcount was minimized by an ~10% and salaries reduced.

For Q4, consolidated net sales, net income and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be better than the Q3 results. Comtech foresees a $3.5M acquisition plan expense in Q4.

