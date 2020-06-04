Cinedigm partners Vewd for global OTT channel distribution, shares +200%

Cinedigm (CIDM +202.3% ) partners with Vewd, the world’s largest Smart TV OTT software provider, offering CIDM’s portfolio of streaming entertainment networks on Vewd-enabled devices worldwide.

As part of the agreement, CIDM’s networks will be available on an install base of more than 300M Smart TVs and connected devices made by top brands.

CIDM’s networks will be available on more than 40M new Vewd-powered devices shipping annually around the world.

In addition, CIDM announced yesterday the launch of The Bob Ross Channel on Roku, an ad-supported, live and on-demand streaming platform.