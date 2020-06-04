Susquehanna makes a strong call on Canada Goose (GOOS -4.0% ) following the company's FQ4 report.

Analyst Sam Poser says the brand is gaining strength and operational discipline is intact.

"Management is controlling the controllables and continues to enhance and prioritize the sanctity of the brand despite the difficult retail environment. The crisis is accelerating the shift away from wholesale to DTC, which is both revenue and margin accretive and gives GOOS more control over the brand," he updates.

Susquehanna boosts its price target on Positive-rated GOOS to C$42 from C$35. The recommendation is to buy shares.