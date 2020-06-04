Mereo BioPharma (MREO +56.9% ) has completed $70M (£56M) private placement (the “Fundraising”).

89,144,630 new Ordinary Shares have been placed to raise $19.4M (£15.5M).

Convertible Loan Notes in an aggregate principal amount $50.6M (£40.5M) have been issued.

Investors have received three-year conditional warrants to subscribe for further Ordinary Shares with an exercise price of 34.8p ($0.44) each.

Mereo also plans to advance etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT) into a Phase 1b study in Q4.

The Company intends to complete a strategic partnership for setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta prior to initiation of the Phase 3 study and to complete the ongoing Phase 2 study of alvelestat for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, with topline data expected in H2 2021.