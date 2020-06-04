Viewpoint Creative, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment (OTC:DLPN +130.3% ) completes strategic design and full-service production of a branding campaign for long-time client Direxion, to introduce a new line-up of strategic weight ETFs.

This class of ETFs helps investors move beyond cap-weighted indexing with smart rules-based ‘tilts' that allow more precision while managing risk.

The campaign goal was to raise awareness and generate click-through among financial professionals and savvy investors.

Using consistent brand and animation styles, the Direxion campaign has launched pre-roll, banner and print campaign for launch of fleet of Direxion ETFs.