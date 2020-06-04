Heron Therapeutics (HRTX -0.1% ) announces the publication of results, online in the Journal of Arthroplasty, from a Phase 2b clinical trial, Study 209, evaluating HTX-011 for postoperative pain relief in patients who have undergone total knee arthroplasty (knee replacement).

HTX-011 showed superior pain reduction compared to placebo or bupivacaine solution through hours 48 - 72 after surgery. Also, more patients treated with HTX-011 were ready for discharge at hours 8, 12 and 24.

HTX-011 is a long-acting, extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine combined with the anti-inflammatory agent meloxicam.

The FDA's action date for its review of the company's refiled marketing application is June 26. It received a CRL in April 2019 in response to its original filing citing the need for additional non-clinical information. Its applications in Europe and Canada are under review.