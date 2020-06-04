Nomura Instinet analyst Matthew Howlett boosts his price target for Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.7% ) to $5.00 from $4.50, noting he now expects the mortgage giant to raise $39B of capital around July 1, 2021.

FMCC recently traded at $2.16.

Reiterates Buy rating.

Sees FMCC reaching ~$120B of capital by Q3 2024 and then become a dividend-paying company.

For the July 2021 capital raise, Howlett expects Freddie to issue 2.2B shares of common stock at $5 each, 3.75B of 3.5% mandatory convertible preferred stock, and 70M of 5% non-cumulative preferred stock.

The July 2021 capital raise may be followed by three additional preferred stock offerings — $9B in 2022, $10B in 2023, and $10B in 2024.