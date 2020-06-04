Stocks tilt lower as continuing jobless claims jump
Jun. 04, 2020 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor28 Comments
- The recent rally in stocks pauses in the early going following a disappointing U.S. jobs report, with continuing jobless claims rising instead of falling as expected; Dow and S&P 500 both -0.3%, Nasdaq flat.
- Initial weekly jobless claims fell by 249K to 1.87M but continuing claims jumped by 649K to 21.48M; the monthly jobs report will come out tomorrow.
- Social unrest in American cities and geopolitical tensions with China remain ongoing risks weighing on investors.
- In Europe, the European Central Bank boosted its bond buying program by €600B to €1.35T and extended it to June 2021.
- European markets have turned lower after briefly going green in reaction to the ECB's move, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7%, Germany's DAX -0.6% and France's CAC -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
- In the U.S., energy (-1%) and real estate (-0.7%) are among the early laggards.
- A selloff in U.S. Treasurys push the 10-year yield as high as 0.82%, the highest since March 27.
- U.S. WTI crude oil -1.4% to $36.76/bbl as OPEC+ producers struggle to agree on a one-month extension of production cuts.