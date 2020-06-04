Duluth Holdings (DLTH +8.6% ) trades higher after a 32% jump in website and catalog sales in FQ1 helps take some of the sting off store closings.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was -$11.6M vs. -$12.7M consensus.

Gross margin fell to 47.6% of sales from 53.3% a year ago to miss the consensus mark of 51.2%.

"In response to expected impacts to sales plans, the company has reduced its planned capital spend levels by 50% to approximately $15M primarily by decreasing FY20 new store openings to four and deferring certain technology and infrastructure projects, as well as continuing to focus on managing expense, extending payment terms and adjusting inventory receipt plans," updates Duluth management. The company lowers its plan for FY20 store openings to four.

