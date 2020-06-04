Duos Technologies awarded $2.1M contract for AI integration
Jun. 04, 2020 10:11 AM ETDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)DUOTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Duos Technologies (DUOT +2.4%) has been awarded a contract by an existing class one railroad customer to integrate up to 100 artificial intelligence use cases into its proprietary centraco platform for eventual use by the railroad in its automation-focused efforts.
- The contract is valued at ~$2.1M and will be executed in two phases, with half occurring in 2020 and the balance expected to be completed in early 2021.
- The contract also includes a significant recurring service and maintenance component for the new software being developed.
- "We believe this particular software platform expansion is not only adaptable to the rail sector but also to many other industries." said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini.