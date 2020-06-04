30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.18% for the week ending June 4, 2020, up from 3.15% in the previous week and 3.82% a year ago.

“While the economy is slowly rebounding, all signs continue to point to a solid recovery in home sales activity heading into the summer as prospective buyers jump back into the market. Low mortgage rates are a key factor in this recovery,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 2.62%, unchanged from the previous week, and down from 3.28% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.10%, down from 3.13% in the previous week and 3.52% a year ago.

Many mortgage REITs are rising today — Anworth Mortgage (ANH +4.4% ), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR +2.9% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC +1.1% ), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +2.1% ) are among the biggest gainers in the sector.

Homebuilders aren't faring as well — D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8% ), KB Home (KBH -1.0% ), PulteGroup (PHM -0.5% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.4% ).

Mortgage-related ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB