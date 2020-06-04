30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.18% for the week ending June 4, 2020, up from 3.15% in the previous week and 3.82% a year ago.
“While the economy is slowly rebounding, all signs continue to point to a solid recovery in home sales activity heading into the summer as prospective buyers jump back into the market. Low mortgage rates are a key factor in this recovery,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.
15-year FRM averages 2.62%, unchanged from the previous week, and down from 3.28% at this time last year.
5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.10%, down from 3.13% in the previous week and 3.52% a year ago.
Many mortgage REITs are rising today — Anworth Mortgage (ANH +4.4%), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR +2.9%), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC +1.1%), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +2.1%) are among the biggest gainers in the sector.
Homebuilders aren't faring as well — D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8%), KB Home (KBH -1.0%), PulteGroup (PHM -0.5%), Toll Brothers (TOL -1.4%).
Mortgage-related ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ