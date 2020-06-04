Fidelity forges into semi-transparent ETFs

Fidelity Investments, which has more than $440B in ETF client assets, is the latest asset manager to launch exchange-traded funds that keep some information about their holdings secret.

The three new ETFs are actively managed. Their total expense ratios are each 0.59%.

Unlike traditional ETFs, don't disclose their holdings on a daily basis. They do, however, provide a "tracking basket," which is meant to track the daily performance without disclosing current holdings, trading, activities or internal equity research.

The new ETFs are: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG), which will invest primarily in equities of companies that the adviser believes have above-average growth potential; Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV), which will normally invest in equities of companies that the adviser believes are undervalued; and Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL), which will normally invest primarily in equities of companies that are either growth or value stocks or a combination of the two.