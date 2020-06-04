Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has seen some weakness after the appearance of TCL's Android-powered smart televisions in America - what looks like a break in what had been an exclusive partnership for Roku-powered TVs. But the stock's up 3% today as Rosenblatt advises to buy on that decline.

“Given Roku’s nearly 3x unit share to Android TV in the U.S., we do not see TCL gaining much, if any, leverage with this new partnership," analyst Mark Zgutowicz writes.

When it comes to value and functionality comparisons with Android OS, that battle lands "firmly in Roku's court," he says.