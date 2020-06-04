FSD Pharma (HUGE -7.6% ) announces purchase and sale of 1.5M shares of the Company’s Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of C$6.75/share pursuant to a private placement, for gross proceeds of ~C$10.125M.

FSD Pharma also to issue common share purchase warrants to purchase 1.5 shares of the Company. The warrants will have a five-year term and an exercise price of C$9.65/share.

Proceeds will fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close by June 8, 2020.