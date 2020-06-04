Aimed at streamlining its post-Celgene-merger pipeline, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY +1.0% ) has terminated the license agreement and returned global rights to JTX-8064 to Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE +3.0% ).

Jounce and Celgene inked their deal in July 2019 under which the former received a nonrefundable upfront payment of $50M.

JTX-8064 is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called LILRB2 receptor. LILRB2 plays a key role in regulating myeloid cell maturation. Blocking its action may boost the antitumor effects of T cell immune checkpoint inhibitors.