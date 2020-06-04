Occidental Petroleum's (OXY -1.5% ) change in its control severance plan for executives, disclosed in an SEC filing, could lead to renewed speculation on a potential sale of the company, given Carl Icahn's large equity stake, KeyBanc analysts say.

If executives are terminated within two years of a change in control of ownership, they would receive 2x their annual salary and targeted bonuses.

The company says it made the change to allow executives "to continue to exercise their judgment and perform their responsibilities without the potential for distraction" in the event of an ownership change.

Separately, Occidental shares are downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform with an $11 price target, cut from $17, at Wolfe Research.